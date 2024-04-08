Analysts Set BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Target Price at $50.00

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on BHP. Citigroup raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get BHP Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BHP Group

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

NYSE BHP opened at $57.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $54.28 and a 12 month high of $69.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.44 and a 200-day moving average of $59.99.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BHP Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,441 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in BHP Group by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 894 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in BHP Group by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 639 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.