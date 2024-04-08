Analysts Set Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Target Price at $115.00

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSPGet Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the one ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.00.

Several research firms recently commented on NSP. TheStreet cut Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,676,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,220,000 after buying an additional 102,371 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,210,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,534,000 after buying an additional 224,772 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,142,000 after buying an additional 9,627 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,045,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,053,000 after buying an additional 207,283 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 894,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,098,000 after buying an additional 12,351 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $105.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.78. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.14. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $90.80 and a fifty-two week high of $131.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Insperity (NYSE:NSPGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Insperity had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 153.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insperity will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.12%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

