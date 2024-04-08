Analysts Set Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Target Price at $115.00

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the one ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.00.

Several research firms recently commented on NSP. TheStreet cut Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,676,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,220,000 after buying an additional 102,371 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,210,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,534,000 after buying an additional 224,772 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,142,000 after buying an additional 9,627 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,045,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,053,000 after buying an additional 207,283 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 894,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,098,000 after buying an additional 12,351 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $105.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.78. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.14. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $90.80 and a fifty-two week high of $131.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Insperity had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 153.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insperity will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.12%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

