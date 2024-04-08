Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Trading 4% Higher

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) rose 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.38 and last traded at $2.36. Approximately 95,104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 779,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANGI shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Angi from $2.60 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Angi from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Angi from $2.25 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.23.

Angi Stock Up 4.4 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $300.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.73 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Angi Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Angi

In other news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 12,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $28,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 39,242 shares in the company, valued at $94,573.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 35,496 shares of company stock worth $89,540 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angi

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Angi by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,626,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,501,000 after purchasing an additional 21,644 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Angi by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,430,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,031 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its position in Angi by 377.0% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 6,284,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 1.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,645,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,729,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Angi

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

