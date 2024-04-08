Ankr (ANKR) Price Tops $0.0625 on Top Exchanges

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Ankr has a market capitalization of $625.02 million and $103.01 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for $0.0625 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ankr has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ankr

ANKR is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.06181312 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 295 active market(s) with $211,440,920.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

