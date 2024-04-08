APA’s (APA) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $45.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on APA from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on APA from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of APA in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.56.

Shares of APA traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $35.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,815,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,950,542. APA has a twelve month low of $29.47 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average of $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 3.27.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. APA had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 34.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that APA will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of APA by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in APA during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in APA during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in APA by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

