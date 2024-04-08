Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) were down 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.07 and last traded at $54.07. Approximately 120,819 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,495,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.91.

A number of research analysts have commented on APLS shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.52.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 178.60% and a negative net margin of 133.34%. The company had revenue of $146.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 545.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Eisele sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $29,262.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,853,746.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 3,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $221,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,142,955. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Eisele sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $29,262.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,650 shares in the company, valued at $4,853,746.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 353,172 shares of company stock valued at $22,430,838 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

