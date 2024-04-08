Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) PT Lowered to $83.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.70% from the company’s current price.

APTV has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

NYSE APTV traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.66. 1,003,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,727,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $71.01 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.89.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,697,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,843,905,000 after purchasing an additional 325,550 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,520,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $854,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,569 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,273,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $651,978,000 after acquiring an additional 483,157 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,614,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $628,481,000 after acquiring an additional 123,352 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,038,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $496,706,000 after acquiring an additional 53,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

