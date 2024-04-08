ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.16

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.16 and last traded at $19.06, with a volume of 12969 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.03.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ARC Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th.
ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 22.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1256 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.89%.
ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
