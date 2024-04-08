Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Friday. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ RKDA opened at $2.15 on Friday. Arcadia Biosciences has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $7.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $395,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 129,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

