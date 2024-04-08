Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,722,723 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 1,023,778 shares.The stock last traded at $10.79 and had previously closed at $10.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arcos Dorados has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

Arcos Dorados Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 43.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Arcos Dorados Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcos Dorados

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 607.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 256.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. 55.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

