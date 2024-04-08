Ardor Hits Market Capitalization of $129.50 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $129.50 million and $11.26 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.92 or 0.00069511 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00024933 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00010264 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00015831 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00006202 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

