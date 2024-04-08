ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at KeyCorp

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on ARM from $100.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut ARM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ARM from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ARM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 86.43.

ARM opened at 126.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 120.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 82.24. ARM has a 1 year low of 46.50 and a 1 year high of 164.00.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04. The firm had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 762.50 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ARM will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ARM by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ARM during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in ARM during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in ARM by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARM during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

