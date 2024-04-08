ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading 1.3% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $135.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ARM traded as high as 126.64 and last traded at 126.42. 1,690,661 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 15,360,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at 124.82.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. New Street Research reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ARM from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on ARM from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on ARM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ARM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 86.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARM by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,346,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,065,000 after buying an additional 994,551 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,194,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of ARM by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,468,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,802,000 after buying an additional 1,611,926 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,092,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of 120.97 and a 200-day moving average of 82.24.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04. The business had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 762.50 million. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

