Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Ashford Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AINC opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.64. Ashford has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $12.70.

Get Ashford alerts:

Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $206.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.90 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 0.60%.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.