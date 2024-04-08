Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Stock Down 33.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $833,206.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.90. Athersys has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Athersys during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Athersys by 604.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 129,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111,140 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Athersys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Athersys during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Athersys by 438.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 151,494 shares during the last quarter. 19.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

