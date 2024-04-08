ATI (NYSE:ATI) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.00

Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.00 and last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 1406 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATI shares. TheStreet raised ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on ATI from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

ATI Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $268,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,331 shares in the company, valued at $4,640,007.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ATI by 295.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ATI by 65.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of ATI by 73.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in ATI in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC increased its position in ATI by 243.6% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

