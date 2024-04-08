Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Citigroup

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $176.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Atkore in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of ATKR stock traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $181.21. The company had a trading volume of 399,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,658. Atkore has a 52-week low of $116.14 and a 52-week high of $194.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 2.19.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $798.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.05 million. Atkore had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Atkore will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 8,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total value of $1,503,112.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,041,354.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 8,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total value of $1,503,112.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,041,354.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 15,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.59, for a total value of $2,745,325.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,059,506.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,464 shares of company stock valued at $25,124,751 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Atkore during the 3rd quarter worth $594,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Atkore by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 69,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Atkore by 145.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

