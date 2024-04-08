ATOR Protocol (ATOR) Price Hits $3.72 on Major Exchanges

ATOR Protocol (ATOR) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 8th. During the last week, ATOR Protocol has traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar. One ATOR Protocol token can currently be purchased for $3.72 or 0.00005179 BTC on popular exchanges. ATOR Protocol has a total market cap of $156.43 million and $3.82 million worth of ATOR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ATOR Protocol

ATOR Protocol’s launch date was January 9th, 2023. ATOR Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 tokens. The official message board for ATOR Protocol is medium.com/@atorprotocol. The official website for ATOR Protocol is ator.io. ATOR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @atorprotocol.

ATOR Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOR Protocol (ATOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ATOR Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 90,361,555.086 in circulation. The last known price of ATOR Protocol is 3.55249214 USD and is up 17.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $5,116,122.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ator.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATOR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATOR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATOR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

