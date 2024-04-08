Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.16 and last traded at $3.16. Approximately 3,820,499 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 6,809,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Aurora Innovation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AUR

Aurora Innovation Stock Up 6.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Aurora Innovation

In other news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 592,249 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $1,640,529.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 648,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,519.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aurora Innovation by 277.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,015,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,786,000 after purchasing an additional 62,491,033 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,516,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,967,000 after buying an additional 4,625,559 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,824,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,433,000 after buying an additional 158,114 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 125.3% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,634,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,040,000 after buying an additional 18,703,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 311.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,759,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,794,000 after buying an additional 18,740,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.