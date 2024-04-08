Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Purchased by Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,966 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. owned approximately 0.19% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $6,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 245.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,432,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,803 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1,517.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 283,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,245,000 after acquiring an additional 265,512 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,676,000 after acquiring an additional 222,326 shares during the period. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,242,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.77. The company had a trading volume of 172,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,013. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.64 and its 200 day moving average is $58.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.86 and a twelve month high of $64.08.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

