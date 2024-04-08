Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AVTR. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Avantor from $22.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Avantor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.29.

Get Avantor alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Avantor

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $25.87 on Thursday. Avantor has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average of $22.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Avantor

In related news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $151,911.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,992.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Avantor by 565.5% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Avantor by 815.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

(Get Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.