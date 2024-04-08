Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Reaches $10.46 on Major Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.50 billion and $77.25 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for about $10.46 or 0.00014573 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00008926 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001612 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00016458 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,733.46 or 0.99977637 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011015 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.61 or 0.00134643 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,076,797 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 143,054,602.9802244 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.64594121 USD and is down -1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 436 active market(s) with $33,369,745.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

