Axim Planning & Wealth Has $316,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Axim Planning & Wealth boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Axim Planning & Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Axim Planning & Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VGSH traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.76. 1,413,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,192,198. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.96. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.33 and a one year high of $58.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2019 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.