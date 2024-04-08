Axim Planning & Wealth Lowers Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Axim Planning & Wealth trimmed its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 397,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,750 shares during the period. Carnival Co. & comprises about 6.7% of Axim Planning & Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Axim Planning & Wealth’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $7,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 59.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 254.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Argus cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.47.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.63. 19,742,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,616,092. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.92 and a beta of 2.54. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $19.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.37.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

