AXMIN (CVE:AXM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

AXMIN Inc. (CVE:AXM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 3625 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

AXMIN Stock Down 33.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$1.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,770.45.

AXMIN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AXMIN Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in central and West Africa. Its primary asset is the Passendro gold project located in the Central African Republic. AXMIN Inc is based in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AXMIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXMIN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.