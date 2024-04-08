AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Price Target Raised to $5.50

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $3.80 to $5.50 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut AXT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded AXT from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.25 to $3.75 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.05.

AXT Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $3.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $137.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83. AXT has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $5.64.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.62 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AXT will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its stake in AXT by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 3,306,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,936,000 after buying an additional 779,548 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AXT by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,275,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after buying an additional 285,113 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AXT by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in AXT by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,244,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in AXT by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,232,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 21,973 shares during the period. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

