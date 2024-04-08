AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Barclays

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AZEK from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AZEK from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.89.

Get AZEK alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AZEK

AZEK Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $49.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.67. AZEK has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.44. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.99, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.92.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $240.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.12 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 9.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AZEK will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AZEK

In other news, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $4,671,501.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,721.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $4,671,501.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,721.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $467,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,457,075.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,431 shares of company stock valued at $6,212,712 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZEK

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in AZEK by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in AZEK by 726.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AZEK during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in AZEK during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AZEK during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AZEK

(Get Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.