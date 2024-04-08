AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.50-5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53-1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion. AZZ also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.500-5.000 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial downgraded AZZ from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut AZZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Get AZZ alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AZZ

AZZ Price Performance

NYSE:AZZ opened at $78.62 on Monday. AZZ has a one year low of $34.59 and a one year high of $82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.44.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.74 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AZZ will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZZ

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AZZ by 21.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 44,626 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About AZZ

(Get Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.