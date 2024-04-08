B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Trading Up 8.3%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.32 and last traded at $25.32. Approximately 520,679 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,341,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.38.

B. Riley Financial Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $802.73 million, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.51, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.33.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $346.51 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 4.75%.

B. Riley Financial Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -71.68%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 289.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

