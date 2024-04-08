B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for Guess? (NYSE:GES)

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by B. Riley in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $33.00. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.15% from the company’s previous close.

GES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Guess? from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Guess? from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Guess? from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NYSE GES traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.54. 102,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,694. Guess? has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.98.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $891.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.54 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 30.02%. Guess?’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guess? will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GES. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 10.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 473,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,250,000 after acquiring an additional 46,035 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Guess? in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,128,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Guess? by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 344,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after buying an additional 152,788 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Guess? during the 3rd quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guess? during the third quarter valued at about $321,000. 61.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

