B. Riley Trims TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Target Price to $3.00

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WULF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Compass Point dropped their price target on TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.55.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TeraWulf

TeraWulf Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of TeraWulf

WULF stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. TeraWulf has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $4.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.69.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 2,542.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the first quarter valued at $524,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the first quarter valued at $86,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 7.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the first quarter valued at $985,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TeraWulf

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.