Banana Gun (BANANA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $127.34 Million

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Banana Gun has a total market cap of $127.34 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banana Gun token can now be bought for about $48.89 or 0.00068016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Banana Gun has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Banana Gun Token Profile

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,920,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,604,812 tokens. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot. Banana Gun’s official website is bananagun.io.

Buying and Selling Banana Gun

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,920,439.69620844 with 2,604,811.85945815 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 49.16045996 USD and is up 12.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $3,069,087.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

