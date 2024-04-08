Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 4,082,713 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 2,961,200 shares.The stock last traded at $5.00 and had previously closed at $4.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Banco Santander

Banco Santander Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $15.67 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.1027 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 20.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 12.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.