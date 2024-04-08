Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 280.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 191,250 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 2.9% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,443,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,514,211. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The stock has a market cap of $295.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Several research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Erste Group Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.03.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

