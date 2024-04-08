Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Price Target Cut to $62.00

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BOH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $53.60.

NYSE BOH traded up $1.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.09. 96,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,083. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $75.19.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $252.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 9,660.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

