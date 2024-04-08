Barclays Cuts Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target to $30.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an inline rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Southwest Airlines from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.59.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $28.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,213 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,926 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

