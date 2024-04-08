Barclays Lowers Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) to Equal Weight

Barclays downgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RACE. BNP Paribas downgraded Ferrari from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC downgraded Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Ferrari from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $344.71.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $418.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $408.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.91. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $269.50 and a 1-year high of $442.80.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.84% and a net margin of 21.06%. Analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $572,523,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Ferrari by 8,986.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,004,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,327,000 after buying an additional 993,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Ferrari by 139.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 939,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,563,000 after buying an additional 547,356 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Ferrari during the third quarter worth $157,620,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $176,281,000.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

