Barclays Raises Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Price Target to $211.00

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Barclays from $200.00 to $211.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.20.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $180.93. The company had a trading volume of 713,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.96. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 93.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total value of $995,001.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,448.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 12.7% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 17.7% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 94,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,789,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 82.5% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 13,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

