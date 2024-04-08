Barclays Raises Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $93.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $86.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TREX. UBS Group raised their price objective on Trex from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Trex from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Trex from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.28.

Trex Trading Up 1.5 %

Trex stock opened at $96.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.60. Trex has a 12 month low of $46.84 and a 12 month high of $101.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.73.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $195.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.40 million. Trex had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Trex will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Trex in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Trex during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

