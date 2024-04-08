Barclays Trims Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Target Price to $60.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a sell rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.13.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

ALGT stock opened at $65.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.02. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $54.87 and a 12-month high of $130.93.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.52. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total value of $158,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,559. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 13.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 20.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

