Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Earns Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $53.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays downgraded Bath & Body Works from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.80.

BBWI stock opened at $45.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.35. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $50.34.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 11.82%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $209,493.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,296,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,938,000 after acquiring an additional 606,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,074,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,573,000 after acquiring an additional 174,915 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 10,448,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,973,000 after buying an additional 1,742,471 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,038,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,264,000 after buying an additional 58,201 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 8.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,326,000 after buying an additional 484,674 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

