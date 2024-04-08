Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

BLCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price objective on Bausch + Lomb and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bausch + Lomb presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.68.

Bausch + Lomb stock opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.90. Bausch + Lomb has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.36.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,114,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,442,000 after purchasing an additional 855,250 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 11.7% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,994,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,612,000 after purchasing an additional 626,431 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 11.5% during the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,220,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,580,000 after purchasing an additional 333,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,428,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,066,000 after purchasing an additional 343,772 shares during the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

