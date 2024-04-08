Beddow Capital Management Inc. Buys 122,091 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 230.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,091 shares during the period. Organon & Co. makes up approximately 1.2% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Beddow Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Organon & Co. worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 495.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 588.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Organon & Co.

In related news, insider Kirke Weaver bought 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,939.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,723.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OGN

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OGN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.83. The company had a trading volume of 200,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,423. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.83. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $24.79.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 212.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.