Beddow Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,324 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,250 shares during the period. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. accounts for about 4.6% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Beddow Capital Management Inc. owned 1.09% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. worth $9,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLX. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the third quarter worth approximately $630,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the third quarter worth approximately $976,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the third quarter worth approximately $488,000. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 4.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. alerts:

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $30.09. The company had a trading volume of 9,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.21. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $30.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Increases Dividend

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. ( NYSE:BLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.79 million during the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 23.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Read Our Latest Report on BLX

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.