Beddow Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 258,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Coterra Energy makes up about 3.1% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $6,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTRA traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $28.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,986,115. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.46.

Get Our Latest Report on CTRA

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.