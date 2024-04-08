Beddow Capital Management Inc. Has $615,000 Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,750 shares during the quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 559,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,588,000 after buying an additional 190,400 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 59,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 28,675 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 16,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,214,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,218,000 after buying an additional 34,863 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 1.3 %

HP stock traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $43.34. 209,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $46.55. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.64.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.81 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also

