Beddow Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,752 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 2.2% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $930,000. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 14,243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 2,290.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,362 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,367,000 after purchasing an additional 76,042 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $12,642,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Oracle stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.92. 1,246,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,837,729. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $132.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.99.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

