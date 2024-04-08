Benin Management CORP Boosts Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Benin Management CORP lifted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. State Street accounts for approximately 0.6% of Benin Management CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STT. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in State Street by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of State Street by 51.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of State Street by 69.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,801. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,801. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,597. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

State Street Stock Performance

STT stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.56. 704,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,199,835. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $81.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.99.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

