Benin Management CORP Has $253,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Benin Management CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 520 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 15,039.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,010,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,859 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 202.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,790,092 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $788,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 113.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,869,385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $823,446,000 after purchasing an additional 992,193 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $6.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $630.03. 1,286,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,365,650. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $595.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $498.60. The company has a market capitalization of $272.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $315.62 and a 12 month high of $639.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.15.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

