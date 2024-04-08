Benin Management CORP Has $371,000 Stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Benin Management CORP decreased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 187,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.30. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $10.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 7.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

